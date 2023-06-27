SAN JUAN (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded two tons of cocaine on Monday that was seized from a group of smugglers near Puerto Rico.

A USCG ship and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft intercepted a boat carrying four alleged international drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea on June 18.

“This crew never ceases to amaze with their dedication and relentless work ethic, especially our pursuit team who swiftly interdicted and stopped another drug-smuggling vessel from making it to Puerto Rico,” said Lt. DeVonte Weems, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier. “This was a smooth interdiction made possible by the great work of the Napier crew, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air & Marine Branch, and Sector San Juan Command Center personnel.”

The boat was carrying 2,024 pounds of cocaine, worth over $23 million, according to a release from the USCG. The suspected drug smugglers were identified as nationals of Columbia, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Boat carrying alleged drug smugglers (USCG)

The alleged smugglers were arrested and will be prosecuted by the Department of Justice in the U.S. Federal District Court in Puerto Rico.

“The commitment and resolve of the Coast Guard and our U.S. and local law enforcement partners in interdicting drug smuggling vessels at sea is unwavering,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “Our guardians risk their lives daily to safeguard the people of in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from this threat and prevent illegal narcotics from reaching U.S. shores.”

The Transnational Organized Crime Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico led the prosecution for this case, according to the USCG release. The Caribbean Corridor Strike Force lead the investigation.