22-year-old Georgia mother of 2 missing since Wednesday

HARALSON CO., Ga. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a 22-year-old mother last seen leaving her house Wednesday in Haralson County, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said Alecia Elizabeth Newsome texted her mom Wednesday that she was leaving her house to take a friend to Walmart in Bremen. Later that night, Newsome’s phone was off and all contact with her family ended.

The sheriff’s office said Newsome has two small children at home and has never been away from them for this long until now.

If you know where Alecia is, you’re urged to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 770-646-2011.

Description:

  • 5 feet 4 inches
  • 190 pounds
  • Light blue Chevy AVEO

