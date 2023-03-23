WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan, Illinois are searching for a 21-year-old Navy sailor who is stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base.

Police said Séamus Gray, native of Jupiter, Florida, left the Ibiza Bar on North Genesee Street by himself around 1:35 a.m. on March 18 and was last seen on camera in the area of Sheridan Road and Washington Street.

Police described Gray as 6-foot-3-inches, weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink/red long-sleeve shirt and pants. Gray also has multiple tattoos on his left arm and a script tattoo on his ribcage.

Gray’s mother, Kerry Rodier Gray, provided an update on the search in a Facebook post Wednesday, and asked those with information to come forward. She said the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies had been searching for her son’s body.

“Today I searched dumpsters along with my incredible friend for my son Séamus’ body,” Gray wrote. “Tomorrow I have to to do what no mother should ever have to do. I have to go on a foot search with the police department, fire department and many others who will join in to find my son Séamus Gray’s body.”

“Thank God my dear friend is with me during without a doubt the most horrific time of my life. You are a God send,” Gray added.

Anyone who has information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call Waukegan Police Investigations Division at 847-599-2673. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 847-360-9001, texting WPDTIP and a message to 847411, or clicking here or here.