21-year-old bystander shot in back in Times Square, police say

TIMES SQUARE (WPIX) — A man was shot in the back in Times Square Sunday evening, police said.

The man, 21, was shot near 46th Street and 7th Avenue, according to the New York Police Department. A 911 call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the injured man was not the intended target of the shooting. Several men were involved in a dispute that escalated; one person pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting the 21-year-old, police say. The man was with his family outside a hotel when he was shot.

Officials say the man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers have not yet recovered the gun, according to police.

A description of the suspect has also yet to be released and no arrests have been made.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.