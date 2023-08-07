YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — The family of a 2-year-old boy shared photos of him after he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a drive-thru parking lot Saturday.

The family said he was “small but too might for this world.”

Officers got the call to the Chick-Fil-A off Garth Brooks Boulevard and Northeast 10th Street just before noon.

They said the vehicle hit the little boy while he was walking with his parents in the parking lot.

Police and fire responded and immediately started working to save the toddler.

The little boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Yukon police released a statement expressing sympathy following the incident:

The Yukon Police would like extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family during this heartbreaking time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we offer our full support to help them through this difficult period. Media Release from the City of Yukon

Family members shared this Gofundme page trying to raise money for his funeral, and as of late Saturday night, they’ve already raised more than $6,000.

Police said they are actively investigating what they called a “tragic incident.”