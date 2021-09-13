2 workers found dead at waste recycling plant in North Carolina

National

by: Tim Stelloh

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Two workers were found dead Sunday at a waste recycling plant in North Carolina, authorities said.

The cause of death for the workers, who were employed at Valley Protein Inc.’s location in Fayetteville, was not immediately known. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office did not identify them.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the pair were found unresponsive Sunday shortly after authorities were called to the plant at 1:32 p.m. Major crimes detectives were investigating, authorities said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss