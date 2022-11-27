MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of Maryland residents are without electricity Sunday when a small plane crashed into power lines in a town about 25 miles north of DC, trapping a pilot and passenger inside.

First responders said both occupants were uninjured in the crash but stuck dangling about one hundred feet off the ground.

The crash caused widespread power outages across the state with local outage maps showing over 85,000 customers without power across Maryland as of 6:30 p.m.

Several roads in the area were closed as authorities rushed to establish a rescue plan.

