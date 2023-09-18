TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than two tons of marijuana worth nearly $10 million were discovered inside a tractor-trailer claiming to carry home goods.

The discovery took place on Thursday, Sep. 14 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

A CBP officer referred a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection. Using a so-called ‘non-intrusive inspection system,’ officers discovered 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of marijuana within the trailer.

The drugs had a street value of $9,904,204.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and this week they came up big, with a seizure of more than two tons of marijuana,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores said. “We have not seen as much marijuana lately compared to the harder narcotics but it underscores the ever changing nature of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis.”