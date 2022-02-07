2 Tennessee inmates dead, 1 at-large after escape through air vent, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC) – Two of three inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail last week have been found dead.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Sarver and Tobias Carr have been confirmed dead in Wilmington, N.C.

Reports indicate that the two men had been involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of the state, leading authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was eventually disabled. No other details about their deaths have been released by police.

The third man, Johnny Brown, remains at large.

The three men had escaped from the Sullivan County jail by way of an air vent on Friday, setting off a manhunt.

Carr had faced a murder charge, Sarver faced charges of auto and identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Brown was jailed on several charges as well, including aggravated stalking, domestic assault, and harassment.