ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester store clerks were charged with rape among other offenses after locking a girl inside a store and sexually assaulting her.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a home on March 19 around 3:20 p.m. for the report of sexual assault. Investigators found that a girl had gone inside a store located on 95 Central Park, and was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside.

Officials said both store clerks were taken to custody with no incident. Police were able to also recover a Glock 9mm handgun which was loaded with 48 rounds in a drum-style magazine.

That firearm was reported stolen from Ohio and an additional 5 pounds of marijuana was also found, according to authorities.

Police warned Monday that information gathered indicated that there may be more victims associated with the two suspects involved in this crime.

The store located on the corner of Central Park and Scio Street (WROC File/Jay Gardner)

Both suspects were arrested and face the following charges:

Shadad Alghaithy, 20: Rape in the First Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree Unlawful Imprisonment



The 20-year-old is currently a Level 2 Sex Offender stemming from a 2021 conviction.

James Hampton, 28: Rape in the First Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree Unlawful Imprisonment



Police say Hampton is on parole for a conviction involving criminal possession of controlled substances.

According to authorities, both suspects will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Monday morning.