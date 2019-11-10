2 sisters on mission to buy Thanksgiving meals for families in need

(CNN) – Two Charlotte, North Carolina, sisters are on a mission to feed more than 100 families this Thanksgiving.

That’s quite an impressive feat when you consider Alex and Caroline Fischer are only 6 and 9 years old.

The girls sold lemonade and baked goods to raise money for turkey and all the trimmings. They also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the Thanksgiving feasts.

This year they made enough to buy 108 turkeys and the accompanying ingredients.

Neighbors helped them pack boxes of food, rent a truck and deliver it all by Nov. 23.

They plan to continue the family tradition next year because they have a lot to be thankful for.

