2 sisters on mission to buy Thanksgiving meals for families in need

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Two Charlotte, North Carolina, sisters are on a mission to feed more than 100 families this Thanksgiving.

That’s quite an impressive feat when you consider Alex and Caroline Fischer are only 6 and 9 years old.

The girls sold lemonade and baked goods to raise money for turkey and all the trimmings. They also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the Thanksgiving feasts.

This year they made enough to buy 108 turkeys and the accompanying ingredients.

Neighbors helped them pack boxes of food, rent a truck and deliver it all by Nov. 23.

They plan to continue the family tradition next year because they have a lot to be thankful for.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss