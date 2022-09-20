WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two people were found “severely decomposed” inside a Rhode Island home.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates identified the victims as an “elderly male and female,” and confirmed that they were found dead inside a home on Marian Lane, near Lilac Avenue.

Police cruisers were seen parked outside the home Monday evening, and 12 News was there as the state medical examiner removed the bodies from the residence.

Oates told 12 News that a neighbor started to smell something foul which made him realize he hadn’t seen anyone around the house in the past couple of weeks, so he called the police.

Police made a forced entry through a rear window on the first floor and found the woman in one room and the man in another.

The house was secured and mail was stacked up in the mailbox so at this time there is no indication of anything criminal, according to Oates.

Oates said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, Oates said, but he did not confirm whether she was one of the victims.

The deaths remain under investigation.