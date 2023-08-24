TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — Two scuba divers were rescued hours after they vanished while dive fishing off Coffin Island in Puerto Rico Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 25-year-old José Oquendo and 29-year-old Emanuel Rodríguez were pulled to safety by a friend who took to the waters in hopes of finding them. The men were reportedly found just off the CariCOOS weather buoy about 1.5 miles south of Coffin Island.

The divers were joined by two others, who were aboard the vessel when they reported losing sight of both divers Wednesday morning.

Roughly 10 hours after entering the water, the divers were rescued.

“We are very happy for the survivors and their families on the successful outcome of this search and rescue case,” Sector San Juan commander Capt. José E. Díaz said. “I express my heartfelt appreciation to all the Coast Guard units, local agencies, and Good Samaritans for their professionalism and dedication displayed throughout the search efforts.”

The Coast Guard reminded mariners to bring the right emergency signaling equipment when diving in the water, “especially when the area was being affected by a passing tropical storm system.

Coast Guard rescue units covered roughly 104 square nautical miles in their search.