At least two of the three Navy shipmates found dead in Virginia in less than a week died by suicide, including a 23-year-old newlywed who “never showed his pain,” family members and officials said Wednesday.

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mika’il Rayshawn Sharp died by suicide off-base in Portsmouth on April 9, said his mother, Natalie Jefferson.

Sharp, 23, joined the Navy about two years ago, following in the footsteps of several relatives, including a great-grandfather. He had just gotten married last year and had plans to buy a house and start having children with his wife, whom he was “over the moon” about, said Jefferson, 43.

“He was the life of the party,” Jefferson said, adding that it never dawned on her that her son was struggling. “I would have never thought that it would hit so close to home like this.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.