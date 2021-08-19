2 police officers wounded in New Mexico shooting, officials say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says two officers were shot and injured in northeast Albuquerque Thursday morning. The exact location of the incident is unknown at this time and no other information has been released.

The police department said in a statement that officers were responding to a “critical incident” in northeast Albuquerque, but didn’t provide any other information. They also haven’t released any details on what may have lead to the shooting.

Kennedy Middle School, Jackson Middle School, Chelwood Elementary School, Tomasita Elementary School, McCollum Elementary School and Manzano High School has been put in a shelter in place.

APD says they are looking for a person of interest. They describe him as a Hispanic male in his 20s, dressed in dark clothing.

According to a tweet from Mayor Tim Keller, officers are receiving emergency care.This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.

@ABQPOLICE officers are receiving emergency care after being shot in the line of duty this morning. This is a horrific act of violence and Liz and I join our community in praying for the officers, their families, and the team working to find the remaining suspect. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) August 19, 2021