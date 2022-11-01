NEWARK, N.J. (WFLA) — Two New Jersey police officers were hospitalized after being shot Tuesday, according to reports.

Nexstar station WPIX reported that the incident happened in Newark and that it was still “very active.

The two officers were shot by a person with a long gun, according to NBC affiliate WNBC. Their conditions were not immediately known, but WNBC said law enforcement sources told them that one was shot in the neck while the other was shot in the leg.

The suspect was not in custody as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, but police said the situation was under control with law enforcement surrounding the suspect.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s “closely monitoring” the situation, according to WPIX.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested,” he said. “We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”