TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pilots ejected from a plane after it crashed during a performance at a Michigan air show on Sunday.

A Detroit news outlet reported that the MiG-23 fighter jet crashed over Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti during the Thunder Over Michigan air show around 4 p.m.

The pilots were allegedly rescued from Belleville Lake.

Video taken from a witness shows the jet flying over and a cloud of smoke appearing south of the airport.

