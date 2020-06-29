Breaking News
Coronavirus testing site at Tropicana Field hits capacity, cuts off line
2 Oklahoma police officers shot, in critical condition

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say two officers are in critical condition after being shot.

Officer Jeanne Pierce says in an email to The Associated Press that additional information about the Monday morning shooting would be released later and no details were immediately provided.

The names of the officers and the events leading to the shooting were not released and no arrests have been announced.

