2 officers shot at Arkansas Walmart; suspect dead

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WFLA/WREG) — Two Arkansas police officers were shot and one suspect was killed after an incident at a Walmart in Forrest City Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the store after the suspect began making threats. He was approached by the officers and that’s when shots were fired.

Two officers were struck. One was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other is still on the scene.

The suspect is dead.

This story will be updated.

