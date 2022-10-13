TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two police officers were killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Connecticut, authorities said.

NBC Connecticut reports the shooting happened in Bristol, but there is no word on what led to the incident.

According to the report, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and have maintained a large presence in the area. There was also a large police presence outside Bristol Hospital early Thursday morning.

“All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here,” Ted Krawiec told the news station. “It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here.”