LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11 after deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office found $2 million worth of cocaine in his home.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies began investigating the suspect’s LaPlace home on Saturday, Sept. 9.

During the investigation, deputies said they found packages of cocaine inside the home. They said approximately 77 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $2 million was recovered.

The man, 54, was arrested and faces a charge of felony intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.