NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two inmates who escaped a jail cell in Newport News City, Virginia Monday were captured at an IHOP restaurant hours later, according to authorities.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Arley Vaughn Nemo and 37-year-old John Michael Garza were found missing from their cell during a routine head count around 7:15 p.m.

After further investigation, deputies learned the men had tunneled through a cell wall around 6 p.m. before scaling a perimeter security wall.

In the hours after their escape, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating the men. According to a report from the Daily Press, a patron noticed the men sitting at a table in an IHOP restaurant around 3:30 a.m. the following morning.

The news outlet added that the pair gave themselves up peacefully.

Nemo had been in custody since Oct. 7 on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court, and probation violation.

Garza had been in custody since Dec. 19 on charges including contempt of court, probation violations, and failure to appear.