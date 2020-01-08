Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket

National

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WNCN) – Two Mississippi men face felony charges after police said they used glue to attach winning numbers to a lottery ticket in an attempt to win $100,000.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both of Columbus, Mississippi used super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing ticket, police said.

The attempted to cash the ticket on Monday, the Mississippi Lottery said.

The Flowood Police Department said both men have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering counterfeit instruments over $1,000.

Latham was also charged with false identifying information.

Both suspects are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond.

The men were set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss