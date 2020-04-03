2 Kennedy family members missing after canoe trip in Maryland, report

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Coast Guard says it is searching for two canoers last seen ten miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Maryland, on Thursday evening.

The missing canoers according to the Washington Post have been identified as 41-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend and her 8-year-old son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

Maryland State Police notified the Coast Guard that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the person who made the report.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.

