2 Georgia deputies killed in car crash

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies died Tuesday after their police car ran into a stopped truck on Interstate 20 near Augusta.

The Fulton County deputies died in the crash in Grovetown, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Their Dodge Charger ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left lane because of traffic.

The accident claimed the lives of Deputy Anthony White, a seven-year veteran who joined the agency in 2012, and Deputy Kenny Ingram, who would have marked 15 years of service in October, the sheriff’s office said in a news release late Tuesday.

“These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county, the loss of these deputies is devastating,” Sheriff Ted Jackson said.

The deputies were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials expressed condolences.