Award-winning pediatric doctor found dead after hostage standoff in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation Now/WFLA) — Two people, including a gunman, are dead after an hourslong hostage standoff at a doctor’s office in Austin, Texas Tuesday, KXAN reported.

Police have identified the shooter as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi. The victim was identified as Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson, 42.

Police said around 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Narumanchi entered Children’s Medical Group, a pediatric doctor’s office, and took five adults hostage. Doctors and nurses were seen running from the scene. The department said some people in the area were evacuated.

“I heard the booms,” witness Shelley Todd told KXAN.

“We were a quiet neighborhood, you know we’re dog-friendly, we’re people-friendly, and for this to go on, and we’re a medical neighborhood, too. I know people that go to that office,” Todd continued.

“I thought there were kids in there,” said John Thomas, who lives near the building. “We didn’t have any idea [what was happening].”

A SWAT team was called and set up a perimeter. All but one of the hostages, Dodson, were eventually allowed to leave.

Police sent a robot into the building at around 10:45 p.m. A SWAT team then entered and found Dodson and Narumanchi dead.

Cries and shouting could be heard off to the side of the news conference as authorities announced the news.

Police said Narumanchi was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was not an employee of the Children’s Medical Group, but had recently applied for a position and was rejected.

Police do not believe Dodson and Narumanchi knew each other before she was killed.

According to KXAN, Dodson had worked at the office since 2017, and was named a “Rising Star” by the Texas Super Doctors for three consecutive years, 2017-2019.