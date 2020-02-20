2 dead newborns discovered in New Jersey recycling center

National

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were awaiting autopsy results after police recovered the bodies of two newborns from a recycling center in New Jersey.

Police responded to the facility on Industrial Drive on Wednesday morning and found the body of first child, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Brunswick police said in a news release. They recovered the second body about six hours later.

Authorities did not release more details about the newborns or their identities.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office was conducting the autopsies.

The investigation remained ongoing, authorities said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree"

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard"

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing"

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse"

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle"

Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M

Thumbnail for the video titled "Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M"

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue"

Growth in Lakewood Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Growth in Lakewood Ranch"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled "church preschool car breakin"

17-year-old shot, killed in Wimauma, investigation underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "17-year-old shot, killed in Wimauma, investigation underway"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss