LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California late Sunday.

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church. It is unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say there is no confirmation of an arrest after Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a suspect had been captured, but later deleted the tweet. KTVU-TV also reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended.

Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss