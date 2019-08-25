2 dead, 10 injured after van heading north from Florida crashed into tree

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Fla. (WRAL) – Two people were killed and ten others were injured when a van crashed on Interstate 95 in North Carolina.

According to state highway patrol, 14 people were inside the van when it ran off the road and hit a tree late Saturday night.

Troopers say none of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

Ten people were taken to hospitals in the area. Troopers say at least some of the victims were in critical condition.

The highway patrol said the van was headed to the New York-New Jersey area from Florida.

Troopers believe the driver may have fallen asleep.