2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall

COMMERCE, Texas (WFLA) – Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce, university officials said.

The university posted an alert just after 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday saying university police were working an active criminal investigation at a residence hall. In a second post, university officials said it was a shooting with three victims.

Two of the victims were killed and the third was taken to a nearby hospital. The third victim’s condition was not noted in the post.

Students, staff and faculty were asked to shelter in place during the investigation as a precaution. The shelter in place notice was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

The university is making counselors available on campus for students who need help, according to the university’s Twitter page.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

