2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (WFLA) — Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

According to Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department, 911 calls came in about the shooting around 9:55 a.m. When White Settlement police and fire departments arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

According to KXAS, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person died on the way to the hospital, and the third is in critical condition.

Drivdahl told NBC News that the situation was “stabilized” and there was no active threat to the community. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been identified.

LATEST STORIES: