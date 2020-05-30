Breaking News
2 children, 6 and 7, killed after crashing grandmother’s car

by: Karra Small, FOX 4

Courtesy: MSHP

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (FOX 4) — Two young children have died after a crash in rural Jackson County, Missouri, FOX 4 reported.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near E Blue Mills Road and N Miller Drive, just west of Buckner.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two children, ages 6 and 7, took their grandmother’s car for a joyride.

The child driver lost control of the car and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.

Both children were killed in the crash. Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

