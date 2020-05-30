2 children, 6 and 7, killed after crashing grandmother’s car

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (FOX 4) — Two young children have died after a crash in rural Jackson County, Missouri, FOX 4 reported.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near E Blue Mills Road and N Miller Drive, just west of Buckner.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two children, ages 6 and 7, took their grandmother’s car for a joyride.

The child driver lost control of the car and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.

Both children were killed in the crash. Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.