TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Two Chicago police officers have been injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side. One suspect was also injured in the incident, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

According to NBC Chicago, the suspect was taken to an area hospital, but their current condition is unknown. The report did not mention the extent of the officers’ injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.