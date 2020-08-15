2 CDC officials depart from agency

(CNN) – Two senior officials are departing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An official at the agency confirmed to CNN that Chief of Staff Kyle McGowan resigned effective Friday. Deputy Chief of Staff Amanda Campbell did the same.

The two are leaving voluntarily to start a consulting firm.

McGowan and Campbell are both Trump appointees but members of the administration have criticized them for not being loyal enough.

