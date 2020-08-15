(CNN) – Two senior officials are departing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An official at the agency confirmed to CNN that Chief of Staff Kyle McGowan resigned effective Friday. Deputy Chief of Staff Amanda Campbell did the same.
The two are leaving voluntarily to start a consulting firm.
McGowan and Campbell are both Trump appointees but members of the administration have criticized them for not being loyal enough.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- 2 CDC officials depart from agency
- Philly Naked Bike Ride called off because of the coronavirus
- Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
- Police: Girl killed by gunfire during birthday party in Ohio
- Ryan Newman returns to scene of harrowing Daytona 500 crash