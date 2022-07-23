BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Officials say two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm in Alabama and another child was killed by a falling tree in Maine.

News outlets in Birmingham, Alabama, report that 3-month-old Jalaia Ford and 11-month-old and Journee Jones were killed when a tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon.

At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old.

In Maine, officials say a 9-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on a car during a storm.

Scattered wind damage from storms was reported from the Deep South up the Eastern Seaboard as far north as the Canadian border.