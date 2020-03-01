2 arrested after children, malnourished dog found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

National

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were arrested in South Carolina after authorities found children and a dog living in horrible conditions on Thursday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Laurens County Animal Control initially responded to Tillbrook Court in Fountain Inn in reference to a malnourished dog tangled up on a chain without access to food or water. When animal control arrived, they found the residence in “deplorable conditions” with children living inside.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s help was requested.

LCSO arrested Richard Spurgeon and Melanie Strickland without incident. Both are charged with two counts each of cruelty to a child and ill-treatment of an animal.

  • Melanie Strickland
  • Richard Spurgeon

The children were removed from the home, animal control seized the dog, and the home was condemned by Laurens County Building and Codes.

