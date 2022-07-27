TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five white numbers but did not match the golden Mega Ball, which would have earned the estimated jackpot of $830 Million. The lottery ticket sold in Florida did not include a Megaplier which would have increased the ticket’s value to $3 million.

Players in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio also successfully matched all five white numbers to win $1 million. Only one of the nine million-dollar winning tickets included the Megaplier. That ticket was sold in Ohio.

MATCH TOTAL WINNERS PRIZE MEGAPLIER WINNERS MEGAPLIER PRIZE ODDS All 6 numbers 0 Jackpot 1 in 302,575,350 5 white numbers 9 $1 million 1 $3 million 1 in 12,607,306 4 white numbers + Mega Ball 156 $10,000 36 $30,000 1 in 931,001 4 white numbers 4,057 $500 683 $1,500 1 in 38,792 3 white numbers + Mega Ball 10,977 $200 1,819 $600 1 in 14,547 3 white numbers 263,598 $10 43,630 $30 1 in 606 2 white numbers + Mega Ball 229,921 $10 38,394 $30 1 in 693 1 white number + Mega Ball 1,820,119 $4 305,468 $12 1 in 89 Mega Ball 4,446,493 $2 747,150 $6 1 in 37 Overall chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24, according to the Mega Millions

The giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing.

The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.