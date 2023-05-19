ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexee Trevizo pleaded not guilty to murder charges and a judge ruled she will be released ahead of trial.

The 19-year-old is accused of leaving her newborn baby in a hospital bathroom trashcan, where the baby died.

Investigators say Trevizo went to the emergency room in January for back pain and was told she was pregnant. While at the hospital, staff say she locked herself in the bathroom.

She is accused of giving birth to a baby boy in the bathroom, tying him up in a trash bag and hiding him underneath the trash in a trash can.

Officials say by the time the boy was found, he had died from lack of oxygen. A judge ruled Trevizo to be released ahead of trial.

She also pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence charges.