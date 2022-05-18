Levy Caverley, of Maine, and his 17-year-old sister were digging a hole in the sand in Toms River when the hole collapsed.

(NBC News) — An 18-year-old died and his sister was rescued after a hole they were digging in the sand at a New Jersey beach collapsed in on them Tuesday, police said.

Levy Caverley, of Maine, died after the accident in Toms River on the Jersey Shore shortly after 4 p.m., police said in a statement. His sister, 17, was rescued and treated at the scene.

The accident happened on the ocean-facing beach on a large barrier island that stretches down the New Jersey coast, Toms River police said.

The pair were reportedly digging a large hole in the sand when it collapsed, authorities said.

