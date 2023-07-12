MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old college student from Georgia died weeks after putting his own life on the line to save his girlfriend’s 14-year-old sister.

Daniel Rowe, of Acworth, Georgia, had just wrapped up his freshman year at Kennesaw State University when he decided to join friends on a summer break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

On June 20, the group took to the water when an undercurrent swept them out into the ocean, Rowe’s girlfriend, Kamanny George wrote on a GoFundMe post.

George said Rowe “fought against the relentless waters” to save the 14-year-old. “Tragically, despite his courageous efforts, Daniel succumbed to exhaustion and drowned, losing consciousness in the process.”

Daniel was pulled to shore and rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced brain dead. Weeks later, he succumbed to his injuries. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.