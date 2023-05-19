MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-wheeler carrying between 33,000 and 35,000 pounds of beef overturned on I-10 eastbound near the I-65 north ramp in Mobile early Thursday morning. 10% of the beef spilled on the ground, but the other 90% stayed in the trailer.

According to ALGO, the 18-wheeler overturned at around 4:58 a.m. and the two right lanes have been blocked since.

As of 3 p.m., they have removed all the beef from the 18-wheeler, according to a tow truck driver on scene. As of 3:33 p.m., the 18-wheeler has started being pulled out of the side of the road.

Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was injured.

Photo provided by ALGO of lanes blocked at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.