17-year-old charged in Wisconsin shootings that killed 2

Protesters observe a moment of silence while marching Wednesday night, Aug. 26, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., near the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death Tuesday during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies.

He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) from Kenosha, was taken into custody in Illinois on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the attack Tuesday that was largely captured on cellphone video. The shooting left a third person wounded.

“I just killed somebody,” the gunman, carrying a semi-automatic rifle, could be heard saying at one point.

The dead were identified only as a 26-year-old Silver Lake, Wisconsin, resident and a 36-year-old from Kenosha. The wounded person, a 36-year-old from West Allis, Wisconsin, was expected to survive, police said.

Much of Rittenhouse’s Facebook page is devoted to praising law enforcement, with references to Blue Lives Matter, a movement that supports police. He also can be seen holding an assault rifle.

