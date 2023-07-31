COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team cyclist Magnus White was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

USA Cycling announced his death in a statement Sunday. The 17-year-old was on a final training ride before competing in the junior mountain bike world championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero.

White was a rising multidisciplinary star, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team.

He had begun to dabble in road racing and mountain biking this year.