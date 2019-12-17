16-year-old kidnapped girl found, NYPD says

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The girl snatched from a New York City sidewalk in front of her mother Monday night has been found, the New York City Police Department said.

UPDATE: Karol Sanchez has been found. Thank you to everyone who called with information. #KarolSanchez — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 17, 2019

Two men snatched 16-year-old Karol Sanchez off a New York City sidewalk Monday night in an apparent kidnapping captured on security cameras, authorities said. She was quickly the subject of an Amber Alert.

Sanchez was with her 36-year-old mom walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx about a mile east of Yankee Stadium at 11:20 p.m. when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up.

“Two unknown males exited the vehicle, grabbed the 16-year-old female, and dragged her inside the vehicle while pushing the victim’s mother to the ground,” according to an NYPD statement.

“The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound,” the police statement said. “The mother, left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention.”

This story will be updated when NYPD released more information about Sanchez’s discovery.

