Breaking News
Michael Drejka sentenced 20 years for fatal Clearwater parking lot shooting
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

16-year-old charged with stabbing her newborn baby to death

National

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, MI (WDIV)  Michigan authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed her newborn baby to death earlier this year.

The girl has been charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

According to officials, the teenager killed her baby after giving birth to it in a toilet in her family’s apartment. First responders were called to the home February 21st for a medical call, and the girl was taken to a hospital.

She allegedly stabbed the baby multiple times, put its body in a purse and hid it in a closet, where police found it the next day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss