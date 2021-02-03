15-year-old girl becomes 5th person to die from Chicago gunman’s shooting spree

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl has become the fifth person to die from a series of shootings last month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a suburban police shootout.

Jason Nightengale (Chicago Police Department via AP)

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Damia Smith was pronounced dead Tuesday at Comer Children’s Hospital. She was riding in a vehicle with her mother when she was shot.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, of Chicago, shot seven people in a series of attacks Jan. 9 over a roughly four-hour period. Most of the attacks happened on Chicago’s South Side before Nightengale drove to Evanston, just north of the city, where officers killed him during a shootout.

Authorities have not released a motive in the killings, which they described as random.