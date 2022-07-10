HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said.

The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said.

Police believe the teen got into a dispute with someone he knew on the street and their fight continued inside the 137th Street–City College station. At some point, the teen was stabbed in the stomach. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a knife and a broomstick at the scene of the stabbing.

Police identified a person of interest who was seen in surveillance footage at the subway station. That person was found by police near West 173rd Street and Broadway in Manhattan and taken into custody, officials said.

“At the time, he was bleeding from his back and abdomen and brought to an area hospital to be treated for wounds to his left hip area. The cause of those wounds and his role in this incident remain part of an ongoing investigation,” NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at a press conference Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).