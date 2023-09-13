CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) — A white 14-year-old accused of trying to drown a black youth in a racist attack in a pond on Cape Cod, has been released to the custody of his father.

At a court appearance earlier this week, John Sheeran was released pending trial.

The judge ordered conditions including GPS monitoring, staying with his father, reporting to probation regularly, and staying away from potential witnesses in the case.

Sheeran was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon at a pond in Chatham earlier this month. Sheeran is one of two white teenagers who allegedly targeted a Black juvenile in July.

Two witnesses say they saw Sheeran pushing the victim underwater, knowing he needed a life jacket to swim. They also say a second white juvenile was laughing, and called the victim “George Floyd.”

The victim also alleged stone-throwing and being called racial slurs.