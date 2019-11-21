14-year-old Louisiana boy arrested for stabbing father to death with spear

National

by: WGNO Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WGNO Web Staff

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) – A 14-year-old Louisiana boy is behind bars after he stabbed his father to death with a spear Wednesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The teen called deputies to a home in the 2100 block of Browning Lane in Tarrytown around 10 a.m. and told officers he had just stabbed his father, sheriff’s officials say.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50-year-old man inside the home who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officers arrested the victim’s 14-year-old son and were able to identify the murder weapon, which the JPSO has described as a spear.

The victim and the arrested suspect have not yet been identified.

