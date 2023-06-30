The number 7 subway train arrives Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy is dead after falling off a train while subway surfing in Queens on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on a No. 7 train near the 33rd Street–Rawson Street station in Long Island City around 5:20 p.m., officials said.

Jevon Fraser, of Brooklyn, was found lying on the northbound train catwalk area with injuries that suggest he fell from an elevated height, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

Last week, a teenager was killed and another was injured while subway surfing in Brooklyn.

Members of the New York City Council and Mayor Eric Adams have called for more to be done to curb subway surfing, including education in schools, outreach by police, public service campaigns, and changes on social media.

“How many more sons and daughters do we need to lose before action is taken,” Adams said last Thursday.

Subway surfing incidents rose 366% over one year from 2021 to 2022.